Infraxa Price Today

The live Infraxa (INFRA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current INFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INFRA.

Infraxa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 266,433, with a circulating supply of 999.97M INFRA. During the last 24 hours, INFRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00450112, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INFRA moved +0.43% in the last hour and +1.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 144.56.

Infraxa (INFRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 266.43K$ 266.43K $ 266.43K Volume (24H) $ 144.56$ 144.56 $ 144.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 266.43K$ 266.43K $ 266.43K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,972,676.6917369 999,972,676.6917369 999,972,676.6917369

The current Market Cap of Infraxa is $ 266.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 144.56. The circulating supply of INFRA is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972676.6917369. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 266.43K.