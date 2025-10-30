infraX (INFRA) Price Information (USD)

infraX (INFRA) real-time price is $0.59356. Over the past 24 hours, INFRA traded between a low of $ 0.569276 and a high of $ 0.782872, showing active market volatility. INFRA's all-time high price is $ 45.71, while its all-time low price is $ 0.327661.

In terms of short-term performance, INFRA has changed by -15.74% over the past hour, +3.95% over 24 hours, and +5.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

infraX (INFRA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of infraX is $ 593.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INFRA is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 593.68K.