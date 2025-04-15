Infrared Bera Price (IBERA)
The live price of Infrared Bera (IBERA) today is 3.97 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 313.88M USD. IBERA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infrared Bera Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infrared Bera price change within the day is +2.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IBERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IBERA price information.
During today, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ +0.108784.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -1.2373414130.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.108784
|+2.82%
|30 Days
|$ -1.2373414130
|-31.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infrared Bera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
+2.82%
-8.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IBERA to VND
₫101,794.77
|1 IBERA to AUD
A$6.2726
|1 IBERA to GBP
￡2.9775
|1 IBERA to EUR
€3.4936
|1 IBERA to USD
$3.97
|1 IBERA to MYR
RM17.5077
|1 IBERA to TRY
₺151.0188
|1 IBERA to JPY
¥568.2658
|1 IBERA to RUB
₽326.5722
|1 IBERA to INR
₹341.4994
|1 IBERA to IDR
Rp66,166.6402
|1 IBERA to KRW
₩5,639.1865
|1 IBERA to PHP
₱226.4091
|1 IBERA to EGP
￡E.202.47
|1 IBERA to BRL
R$23.2245
|1 IBERA to CAD
C$5.4786
|1 IBERA to BDT
৳482.3153
|1 IBERA to NGN
₦6,372.3661
|1 IBERA to UAH
₴163.8816
|1 IBERA to VES
Bs281.87
|1 IBERA to PKR
Rs1,113.585
|1 IBERA to KZT
₸2,055.9042
|1 IBERA to THB
฿133.392
|1 IBERA to TWD
NT$128.4692
|1 IBERA to AED
د.إ14.5699
|1 IBERA to CHF
Fr3.2157
|1 IBERA to HKD
HK$30.7675
|1 IBERA to MAD
.د.م36.7622
|1 IBERA to MXN
$79.7573