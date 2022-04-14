Infinity Skies (ISKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infinity Skies (ISKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Infinity Skies (ISKY) Information In Infinity Skies, players will build, socialize, trade, and undertake numerous adventures. Skyblocks (ISKY) tokens are the fuel that powers the Infinity Skies platform. Players will compete to build the most prestigious castle in the community while collecting rare NFT decorations, skins, and building components. They own their island in the sky on which they can build their castle and allow other users to visit. The ultimate goal is to become the King of Infinity Skies. Official Website: https://infinityskies.io/ Buy ISKY Now!

Infinity Skies (ISKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinity Skies (ISKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.46K $ 8.46K $ 8.46K Total Supply: $ 18.36M $ 18.36M $ 18.36M Circulating Supply: $ 15.52M $ 15.52M $ 15.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.02K $ 10.02K $ 10.02K All-Time High: $ 0.727568 $ 0.727568 $ 0.727568 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00054548 $ 0.00054548 $ 0.00054548 Learn more about Infinity Skies (ISKY) price

Infinity Skies (ISKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infinity Skies (ISKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ISKY's tokenomics, explore ISKY token's live price!

