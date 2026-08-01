Infinity Rising Price Today

The live Infinity Rising (RISE) price today is $ 0.00138968, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current RISE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00138968 per RISE.

Infinity Rising currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,154,274, with a circulating supply of 2.99B RISE. During the last 24 hours, RISE traded between $ 0.00134604 (low) and $ 0.00140692 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00941953, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134604.

In short-term performance, RISE moved -0.16% in the last hour and -8.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.38K.

Infinity Rising (RISE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.15M$ 4.15M $ 4.15M Volume (24H) $ 4.38K$ 4.38K $ 4.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.17M$ 4.17M $ 4.17M Circulation Supply 2.99B 2.99B 2.99B Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Infinity Rising is $ 4.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.38K. The circulating supply of RISE is 2.99B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.17M.