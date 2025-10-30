Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01974751 $ 0.01974751 $ 0.01974751 24H Low $ 0.02075638 $ 0.02075638 $ 0.02075638 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01974751$ 0.01974751 $ 0.01974751 24H High $ 0.02075638$ 0.02075638 $ 0.02075638 All Time High $ 0.02969891$ 0.02969891 $ 0.02969891 Lowest Price $ 0.01241365$ 0.01241365 $ 0.01241365 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -3.27% Price Change (7D) +0.46% Price Change (7D) +0.46%

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) real-time price is $0.019832. Over the past 24 hours, ITP traded between a low of $ 0.01974751 and a high of $ 0.02075638, showing active market volatility. ITP's all-time high price is $ 0.02969891, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01241365.

In terms of short-term performance, ITP has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -3.27% over 24 hours, and +0.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.44K$ 93.44K $ 93.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.08M$ 13.08M $ 13.08M Circulation Supply 4.72M 4.72M 4.72M Total Supply 660,146,957.2169611 660,146,957.2169611 660,146,957.2169611

The current Market Cap of Infinite Trading Protocol is $ 93.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ITP is 4.72M, with a total supply of 660146957.2169611. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.08M.