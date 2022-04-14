Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket (IPLR) Tokenomics
We broke the Matrix anon with this cook. This is Not your average $SOL rewards token. We enhanced and upgraded the typical rewards token dramatically with a focus on building sustainable long term growth first and foremost. We also provide our holders with amazing passive income. Every 5 minutes you earn $SOL rewards paid directly into your wallet just for holding $IPLR token in your wallet no claiming or staking necessary. This coin is jeet proof every sell feeds into the positive Flywheel mechanics and strengthens the token fundamentals as we purchase $IPLR directly from the market and combine it with SOL to Infinitely increase the price and liquidity. Hence we are CODED to Billions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Price Liquidity Rocket (IPLR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IPLR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IPLR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.