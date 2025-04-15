Infinite BTC Reward Price (IBR)
The live price of Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.55K USD. IBR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinite BTC Reward Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infinite BTC Reward price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IBR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IBR price information.
During today, the price change of Infinite BTC Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinite BTC Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinite BTC Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinite BTC Reward to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-43.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinite BTC Reward: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
+1.07%
+12.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$IBR introduces a new concept as the first-ever BTC rewards token, designed to redefine how cryptocurrency holders can generate passive income. By simply holding $IBR in your wallet, you unlock the ability to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards effortlessly, making it an innovative and accessible option for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. The mechanics are elegantly simple yet powerful: a 5/5 rewards tax structure ensures that every transaction within the $IBR ecosystem contributes to the reward pool. 5% of each transaction is collected as a tax redistributed directly to $IBR holders in the form of BTC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IBR to VND
₫--
|1 IBR to AUD
A$--
|1 IBR to GBP
￡--
|1 IBR to EUR
€--
|1 IBR to USD
$--
|1 IBR to MYR
RM--
|1 IBR to TRY
₺--
|1 IBR to JPY
¥--
|1 IBR to RUB
₽--
|1 IBR to INR
₹--
|1 IBR to IDR
Rp--
|1 IBR to KRW
₩--
|1 IBR to PHP
₱--
|1 IBR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 IBR to BRL
R$--
|1 IBR to CAD
C$--
|1 IBR to BDT
৳--
|1 IBR to NGN
₦--
|1 IBR to UAH
₴--
|1 IBR to VES
Bs--
|1 IBR to PKR
Rs--
|1 IBR to KZT
₸--
|1 IBR to THB
฿--
|1 IBR to TWD
NT$--
|1 IBR to AED
د.إ--
|1 IBR to CHF
Fr--
|1 IBR to HKD
HK$--
|1 IBR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 IBR to MXN
$--