InfiniFi USD (IUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.999296 $ 0.999296 $ 0.999296 24H Low $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 24H High 24H Low $ 0.999296$ 0.999296 $ 0.999296 24H High $ 1.0$ 1.0 $ 1.0 All Time High $ 1.11$ 1.11 $ 1.11 Lowest Price $ 0.903172$ 0.903172 $ 0.903172 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) -0.02%

InfiniFi USD (IUSD) real-time price is $0.999464. Over the past 24 hours, IUSD traded between a low of $ 0.999296 and a high of $ 1.0, showing active market volatility. IUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.11, while its all-time low price is $ 0.903172.

In terms of short-term performance, IUSD has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -0.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

InfiniFi USD (IUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.20M$ 166.20M $ 166.20M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 166.20M$ 166.20M $ 166.20M Circulation Supply 166.28M 166.28M 166.28M Total Supply 166,282,535.244519 166,282,535.244519 166,282,535.244519

The current Market Cap of InfiniFi USD is $ 166.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IUSD is 166.28M, with a total supply of 166282535.244519. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.20M.