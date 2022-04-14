Infinaeon (INF) Information

Infinaeon: The Infinitely Smarter Blockchain. The new iteration of Defi is here. Changing the way we view blockchains forever.

Infinaeon is an innovative Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum, utilizing Ethereum as its native gas currency, similar to Base and Arbitrum. This cutting-edge platform introduces a unique mechanism that sets it apart from other chains: a dynamic allocation of gas fees to a smart contract for multiple purposes. The most important being the underlying asset of the chain will always appreciate in value.