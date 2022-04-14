INFERNO (INF) Tokenomics
Inferno is simple: Use $TITANX and mint $INFERNO. There are 8, twenty four hour mint cycles and 90% buy and burn.
eight 24-hour sessions of token minting.
Inferno starts the show every Friday at 2pm UTC until Saturday at 2pm UTC.
After each 24-hours, claim your tokens
Eight consecutive Saturdays for eight weeks.
As soon as 50 billion TitanX comes in on day one, the LP pool gets made and thats when the Buy and Burns happen which is making this a truly deflationary token
Explore key tokenomics and price data for INFERNO (INF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of INFERNO (INF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
