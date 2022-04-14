Indi (INDI) Information

Indi is the meme token inspired by Indi, the cat of Sonic’s CEO, Michael Kong. Combining meme culture with a strong community, Indi is here to make its mark in the crypto world.

With zero tax, significant burns, and a focus on fairness, we’ve already burned 19.5% of the supply right after launch. Indi is set to become the top meme on the Sonic blockchain. With several interactions from the CEO Michael Kong.

Join us as we embrace this exciting new chapter where cuteness meets crypto, following our successful launch on Sonic.