Indi Price (INDI)
The live price of Indi (INDI) today is 0.01689623 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.36M USD. INDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Indi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Indi price change within the day is -5.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.50M USD
During today, the price change of Indi to USD was $ -0.00099863814373096.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Indi to USD was $ -0.0011699895.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Indi to USD was $ +0.0007072897.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Indi to USD was $ -0.01064234241846762.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00099863814373096
|-5.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011699895
|-6.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007072897
|+4.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01064234241846762
|-38.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Indi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
-5.58%
+8.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Indi is the meme token inspired by Indi, the cat of Sonic’s CEO, Michael Kong. Combining meme culture with a strong community, Indi is here to make its mark in the crypto world. With zero tax, significant burns, and a focus on fairness, we’ve already burned 19.5% of the supply right after launch. Indi is set to become the top meme on the Sonic blockchain. With several interactions from the CEO Michael Kong. Join us as we embrace this exciting new chapter where cuteness meets crypto, following our successful launch on Sonic.
