INCUM (INCUM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into INCUM (INCUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
INCUM (INCUM) Information

INCUM is an innovative cryptocurrency token designed to generate automatic passive income for its holders. By simply holding at least 100,000 INCUM tokens, users receive hourly distributions directly into their wallets, derived from a 5% tax applied to all transactions (buys, sells, and transfers).

This unique mechanism encourages long-term holding, provides effortless hourly earnings, and rewards committed community members. With 100% liquidity, no team allocations, and complete transparency, INCUM offers a straightforward way for crypto investors to enjoy consistent and compounding passive returns.

Official Website:
https://incum.money

INCUM (INCUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for INCUM (INCUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 3.17K
Total Supply:
$ 999.64M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.64M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.17K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00181203
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
INCUM (INCUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of INCUM (INCUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of INCUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many INCUM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand INCUM's tokenomics, explore INCUM token's live price!

INCUM Price Prediction

Want to know where INCUM might be heading? Our INCUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.