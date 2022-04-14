INCASWAP (INCA) Tokenomics
INCASWAP (INCA) Information
Inca Swap Ecosystem
Inca Swap is an innovative DeFi ecosystem that combines efficiency, security and interoperability, functioning as a multichain DEX integrated with solutions such as NFTs and a bridge between networks. Focused on MatChain, the project offers fast transactions, low fees and an optimized decentralized experience.
DEX on MatChain
MatChain's scalable infrastructure allows Inca Swap to provide efficient and cost-effective exchanges. With EVM compatibility, the platform guarantees support for multiple tokens and high performance, ideal for traders and liquidity providers.
Inca NFTs
NFTs play an important role in the ecosystem, offering utility and exclusivity:
Exclusive Benefits: Discounts, early access to features and special rewards.
Marketplace: Direct NFT transactions on MatChain with reduced fees.
Engagement: Exclusive drops for premium NFT holders.
MatChain to BSC Bridge
The MatChain to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) connectivity expands the reach of Inca Swap. The bridge facilitates fast and secure transfers between networks, promoting interoperability, increased liquidity and competitive costs.
Inca Token
The Inca Token is the heart of the ecosystem, acting as a governance and benefit tool. It offers
Fee discounts and higher returns in liquidity pools.
Staking and farming incentives for liquidity retention.
Optimized Performance: Fast and cost-effective swaps on MatChain.
Multichain Connectivity: Efficient bridge with BSC.
Inca Pix: The Web3 Gateway
Inca Pix is a groundbreaking feature that bridges the Brazilian Pix payment system to the Web3 ecosystem on MatChain.
INCASWAP (INCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for INCASWAP (INCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
INCASWAP (INCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of INCASWAP (INCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INCA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INCA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INCA's tokenomics, explore INCA token's live price!
INCA Price Prediction
Want to know where INCA might be heading? Our INCA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.