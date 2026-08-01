Imprnt Price Today

The live Imprnt (PRNT) price today is $ 0.00112997, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00112997 per PRNT.

Imprnt currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,504, with a circulating supply of 50.00M PRNT. During the last 24 hours, PRNT traded between $ 0.00112704 (low) and $ 0.00113228 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.177736, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRNT moved +0.10% in the last hour and -7.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.30.

Imprnt (PRNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.50K$ 56.50K $ 56.50K Volume (24H) $ 11.30$ 11.30 $ 11.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.50K$ 56.50K $ 56.50K Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Imprnt is $ 56.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.30. The circulating supply of PRNT is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.50K.