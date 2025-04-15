Imperium Empires Price (IME)
The live price of Imperium Empires (IME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.30K USD. IME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Imperium Empires Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Imperium Empires price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.32B USD
During today, the price change of Imperium Empires to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Imperium Empires to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Imperium Empires to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Imperium Empires to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Imperium Empires: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+12.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Imperium Empires is an AAA-quality space metaverse built on Avalanche that has the following unique features, through a range of PvE and PvP gameplay: 1. AAA-quality graphics and gameplay built by an experienced team of game developers, game designers, 2D & 3D artists and blockchain developers; 2. a NFT burn mechanism where NFTs (e.g. spaceships) can be damaged or destroyed during battles in PvP zones that players voluntarily enter; 3. Gamifying DeFi and seamlessly connecting 3 billion gamers worldwide to DeFi through integrating top DeFi protocols on the Avalanche ecosystem into the gameplay of the Imperium metaverse; and 4. Pioneering “Team-to-Earn” where players join and compete in guilds — guilds can also easily find, manage and train their guild members or scholars through Imperium Empires' official guild and scholars management system designed for guilds.
