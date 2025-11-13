Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that merges advanced AI with Web3 technologies to redefine image creation and sharing. It utilizes models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion to enable users to generate and customize images through a user-friendly interface. The platform operates on multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum, using its native $IMAGE token for transactions, premium features, and governance. With a focus on community engagement and continuous development, Imagen Network aims to lead in AI-driven visual content within the decentralized web.