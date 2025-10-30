Imagen Network (IMAGE) Price Information (USD)

Imagen Network (IMAGE) real-time price is $0.00125402. Over the past 24 hours, IMAGE traded between a low of $ 0.00124649 and a high of $ 0.00164834, showing active market volatility. IMAGE's all-time high price is $ 0.03800209, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00103394.

In terms of short-term performance, IMAGE has changed by -- over the past hour, -23.92% over 24 hours, and -49.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Imagen Network is $ 6.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IMAGE is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.27M.