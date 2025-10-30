iLuminary Token Price (ILMT)
iLuminary Token (ILMT) real-time price is $0.01466209. Over the past 24 hours, ILMT traded between a low of $ 0.01466097 and a high of $ 0.01489596, showing active market volatility. ILMT's all-time high price is $ 0.03000248, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00183544.
In terms of short-term performance, ILMT has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.90% over 24 hours, and -6.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of iLuminary Token is $ 233.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ILMT is 15.96M, with a total supply of 139389969.730026. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.04M.
During today, the price change of iLuminary Token to USD was $ -0.00013389693481383.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iLuminary Token to USD was $ +0.0321861642.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iLuminary Token to USD was $ +0.0233604276.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iLuminary Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00013389693481383
|-0.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0321861642
|+219.52%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0233604276
|+159.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.
🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.
🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.
🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.
🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.
🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex
