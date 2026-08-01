Illusion of Life Price Today

The live Illusion of Life (SPARK) price today is $ 0, with a 2,85% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPARK.

Illusion of Life currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 113 887, with a circulating supply of 999,57M SPARK. During the last 24 hours, SPARK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,064331, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPARK moved +0,89% in the last hour and -14,76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27,68K.

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113,89K$ 113,89K $ 113,89K Volume (24H) $ 27,68K$ 27,68K $ 27,68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113,89K$ 113,89K $ 113,89K Circulation Supply 999,57M 999,57M 999,57M Total Supply 999 573 125,534707 999 573 125,534707 999 573 125,534707

The current Market Cap of Illusion of Life is $ 113,89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27,68K. The circulating supply of SPARK is 999,57M, with a total supply of 999573125.534707. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113,89K.