IHF Smart Debase Token Price (IHF)
The live price of IHF Smart Debase Token (IHF) today is 0.085535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IHF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IHF Smart Debase Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IHF Smart Debase Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IHF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IHF price information.
During today, the price change of IHF Smart Debase Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IHF Smart Debase Token to USD was $ +0.0375858923.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IHF Smart Debase Token to USD was $ +0.0014317532.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IHF Smart Debase Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0375858923
|+43.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014317532
|+1.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IHF Smart Debase Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+36.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infinity Hedge Fund is at the forefront of the next generation of DeFi, offering innovative solutions to the challenges faced by earlier DeFi protocols, and at the same time, fulfilling the role of a hedge fund while also looking to incubate new groundbreaking tech/projects. Infinity Hedge Fund distinguishes itself differently by launching ($IHF), a token meticulously designed with a strategic foundation built on addressing the issues of inflation and sustainability. This initiative heralds a significant departure from the high-yield, high-inflation model, introducing a sustainable, innovative, and deflationary approach to staking and tokenomics.
