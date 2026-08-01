IGRA Price Today

The live IGRA (IGRA) price today is $ 0.00516023, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current IGRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00516023 per IGRA.

IGRA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 272,495, with a circulating supply of 52.81M IGRA. During the last 24 hours, IGRA traded between $ 0.00486399 (low) and $ 0.00520314 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00799582, while the all-time low was $ 0.00368711.

In short-term performance, IGRA moved +0.04% in the last hour and -25.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.43K.

IGRA (IGRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 272.50K$ 272.50K $ 272.50K Volume (24H) $ 1.43K$ 1.43K $ 1.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.53M$ 5.53M $ 5.53M Circulation Supply 52.81M 52.81M 52.81M Total Supply 1,072,351,533.564814 1,072,351,533.564814 1,072,351,533.564814

The current Market Cap of IGRA is $ 272.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.43K. The circulating supply of IGRA is 52.81M, with a total supply of 1072351533.564814. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.53M.