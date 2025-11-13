$IGGY's origins can be traced back to an iguana named Iggy. According to several prominent media outlets, including New York Magazine and Mashable, Iggy fell from a chair during dinner, somersaulting himself and knocking over a salad. Twitter user @connerhallmark's sharing of the incident further fueled the story, turning Iggy into a cultural symbol of the "innocently injured" online hero. On platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and X, comedic videos centered around Iggy have been recreated, and his unique meme culture has continuously evolved, forming a highly recognizable humorous community memory. Subsequently, the $IGGY token was created on Ethereum