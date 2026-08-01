IdleMine Price Today

The live IdleMine (IDLE) price today is $ 0.00166252, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00166252 per IDLE.

IdleMine currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,625,211, with a circulating supply of 10.00B IDLE. During the last 24 hours, IDLE traded between $ 0.00165245 (low) and $ 0.0016938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00337292, while the all-time low was $ 0.00143129.

In short-term performance, IDLE moved -0.75% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.61K.

IdleMine (IDLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.63M$ 16.63M $ 16.63M Volume (24H) $ 140.61K$ 140.61K $ 140.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.63M$ 16.63M $ 16.63M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 9,999,988,644.374918 9,999,988,644.374918 9,999,988,644.374918

The current Market Cap of IdleMine is $ 16.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.61K. The circulating supply of IDLE is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9999988644.374918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.63M.