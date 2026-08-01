IDLE Protocol Price Today

The live IDLE Protocol (IDLE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IDLE.

IDLE Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 74,437, with a circulating supply of 894.45M IDLE. During the last 24 hours, IDLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00183869, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IDLE moved -0.66% in the last hour and -16.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IDLE Protocol (IDLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 74.44K$ 74.44K $ 74.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 74.44K$ 74.44K $ 74.44K Circulation Supply 894.45M 894.45M 894.45M Total Supply 894,447,932.506475 894,447,932.506475 894,447,932.506475

The current Market Cap of IDLE Protocol is $ 74.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IDLE is 894.45M, with a total supply of 894447932.506475. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.44K.