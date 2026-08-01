IDEX Price Today

The live IDEX (IDEX) price today is $ 0, with a 8.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IDEX.

IDEX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 599,438, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IDEX. During the last 24 hours, IDEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.937763, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IDEX moved +0.17% in the last hour and -22.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.56K.

IDEX (IDEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 599.44K$ 599.44K $ 599.44K Volume (24H) $ 19.56K$ 19.56K $ 19.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 599.44K$ 599.44K $ 599.44K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IDEX is $ 599.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.56K. The circulating supply of IDEX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 599.44K.