Icy is a polar bear on a journey to find his friends on Abstract

Icy is an IP based project with a strong team from one of the lead marketers on Abstract. Icy has strong partnerships with many of the leading games on Abstract

Proliferating the IP and developing a lovable character and story is one of the main goals, bringing more fun and utility to abstract. We have built a token locking tool for teams to vest/lock supply and aim to bring other tools into the ecosystem