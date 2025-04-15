ICPSwap Token Price (ICS)
The live price of ICPSwap Token (ICS) today is 0.00598007 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ICS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ICPSwap Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ICPSwap Token price change within the day is -1.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ICPSwap Token to USD was $ -0.000100825113862486.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ICPSwap Token to USD was $ -0.0004120339.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ICPSwap Token to USD was $ -0.0025407768.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ICPSwap Token to USD was $ -0.01172002354699546.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000100825113862486
|-1.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004120339
|-6.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025407768
|-42.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01172002354699546
|-66.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of ICPSwap Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.65%
+7.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ICPSwap Token (ICS) is the ICPSwap platform token. ICPSwap stands as the native, pioneering, and premier Decentralized Exchange (DEX) within the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) ecosystem, providing an extensive array of financial and market services. And ICS tokens boast an infinite burning mechanism. All revenue generated by ICPSwap, including swap fees, Launchpad, staking pools, Farms, token minting fees, and more) will be directed to the ICS burning canister for repurchasing and burning ICS tokens.
