Icopax ($IPAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00305061 $ 0.00305061 $ 0.00305061 24H Low $ 0.00463813 $ 0.00463813 $ 0.00463813 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00305061$ 0.00305061 $ 0.00305061 24H High $ 0.00463813$ 0.00463813 $ 0.00463813 All Time High $ 0.054483$ 0.054483 $ 0.054483 Lowest Price $ 0.00196323$ 0.00196323 $ 0.00196323 Price Change (1H) -8.68% Price Change (1D) -14.68% Price Change (7D) -16.01% Price Change (7D) -16.01%

Icopax ($IPAX) real-time price is $0.00382273. Over the past 24 hours, $IPAX traded between a low of $ 0.00305061 and a high of $ 0.00463813, showing active market volatility. $IPAX's all-time high price is $ 0.054483, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00196323.

In terms of short-term performance, $IPAX has changed by -8.68% over the past hour, -14.68% over 24 hours, and -16.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Icopax ($IPAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 300.00M 300.00M 300.00M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Icopax is $ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $IPAX is 300.00M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.