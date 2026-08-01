IceCream AI Price Today

The live IceCream AI (ICECREAM) price today is $ 0.00184703, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICECREAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00184703 per ICECREAM.

IceCream AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,847,030, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ICECREAM. During the last 24 hours, ICECREAM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02398919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ICECREAM moved -- in the last hour and +8.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.75.

IceCream AI (ICECREAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Volume (24H) $ 3.75$ 3.75 $ 3.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IceCream AI is $ 1.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.75. The circulating supply of ICECREAM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85M.