Ice Land is the alter ego of Landwolf, one of the characters in Matt Furie's "Boy's Club" comic series.

For those unfamiliar with the "Boy's Club" comic series, it is a comic created by legendary artist Matt Furie, who is known for being the creator and founder of the most famous meme of all, Pepe. Pepe is one of 4 main characters in the comic along with Landwolf, Brett, and Andy. In the book, he created an alter ego persona for each of the main characters, and Ice Land is the alter ego of Landwolf.