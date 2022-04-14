IAMAI (IAMAI) Tokenomics

IAMAI (IAMAI) Information

The IAMAI Protocol is a decentralized framework that transforms NFTs into autonomous AI agents with self-sustaining token economies, on-chain governance, and the ability to evolve through real-world interactions. By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, IAMAI enables NFTs to develop unique personalities, participate in economic activities, and progressively attain full autonomy through a buyback mechanism. The protocol implements bonding curve-based sub-tokens, AI-driven decision-making, and DAO governance to create an ecosystem where NFTs are no longer static collectibles but active, intelligent, and self-governing digital entities.

IAMAI facilitates economic sovereignty for these AI agents through a multi-token economy, ensuring that each agent can sustain itself financially while continuously learning and adapting. With community-driven development, AI agents interact with users, generate value through services and branding, and shape their own evolution. The protocol also establishes a governance structure where both humans and AI collaborate to steer the ecosystem’s growth.

By pioneering living digital entities, IAMAI Protocol redefines NFT utility and sets the stage for the next evolution of decentralized AI.

Official Website:
https://iamai.wtf/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/iamaiwtf/iamai/blob/main/docs/whitepaper/full-whitepaper.md

Market Cap:
$ 31.70K
$ 31.70K$ 31.70K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 31.70K
$ 31.70K$ 31.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

IAMAI (IAMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of IAMAI (IAMAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of IAMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many IAMAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

IAMAI Price Prediction

Want to know where IAMAI might be heading? Our IAMAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

