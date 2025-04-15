Iagon Price (IAG)
The live price of Iagon (IAG) today is 0.181979 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.38M USD. IAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Iagon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Iagon price change within the day is -2.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 376.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IAG price information.
During today, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.0048850574608517.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.0593550349.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.0842389525.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.0932570105771671.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0048850574608517
|-2.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0593550349
|-32.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0842389525
|-46.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0932570105771671
|-33.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Iagon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-2.61%
-1.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IAGON enables users and enterprises to store big data files and repositories, as well as smaller scales files, to carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic and AI technologies in a user- friendly way.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IAG to VND
₫4,666.123539
|1 IAG to AUD
A$0.28752682
|1 IAG to GBP
￡0.13648425
|1 IAG to EUR
€0.16014152
|1 IAG to USD
$0.181979
|1 IAG to MYR
RM0.80252739
|1 IAG to TRY
₺6.92248116
|1 IAG to JPY
¥26.04847406
|1 IAG to RUB
₽14.96959254
|1 IAG to INR
₹15.65383358
|1 IAG to IDR
Rp3,032.98212014
|1 IAG to KRW
₩258.49207055
|1 IAG to PHP
₱10.37826237
|1 IAG to EGP
￡E.9.27910921
|1 IAG to BRL
R$1.06457715
|1 IAG to CAD
C$0.25113102
|1 IAG to BDT
৳22.10862871
|1 IAG to NGN
₦292.09995227
|1 IAG to UAH
₴7.51209312
|1 IAG to VES
Bs12.920509
|1 IAG to PKR
Rs51.0451095
|1 IAG to KZT
₸94.23964494
|1 IAG to THB
฿6.1144944
|1 IAG to TWD
NT$5.88884044
|1 IAG to AED
د.إ0.66786293
|1 IAG to CHF
Fr0.14740299
|1 IAG to HKD
HK$1.41033725
|1 IAG to MAD
.د.م1.68512554
|1 IAG to MXN
$3.6577779