Maximizing veAERO Efficiency Through Permalocked Liquidity iAERO is a liquid staking protocol for Aerodrome Finance that enables users to maintain liquidity while earning optimised voting rewards through permanently locked veAERO positions.

The "Cake and Eat It Too" Protocol

Traditional veAERO: Lock for 4 years, lose access to capital, vote every week, or watch your voting power decay faster than your New Year's resolutions.

iAERO: Deposit once, stay liquid forever, let the robots handle the voting while you sleep. It's like hiring a personal assistant for your veAERO, except this one actually shows up to work.