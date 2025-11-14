I Know Ball is a memecoin launched on Solana that draws its identity from a popular cultural catchphrase used to signal expertise and credibility in sports and internet culture. The project does not aim to provide complex technical utility; instead, it functions as a cultural token that embodies a widely recognized meme and translates it into a tradable on-chain asset. By anchoring itself in a phrase that resonates across sports, crypto, and online communities, I Know Ball creates a shared identity and point of connection for holders