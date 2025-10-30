Hyve (HYVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00214499 24H High $ 0.00257597 All Time High $ 0.756865 Lowest Price $ 0.00159105 Price Change (1H) +2.37% Price Change (1D) -1.54% Price Change (7D) -3.05%

Hyve (HYVE) real-time price is $0.00225967. Over the past 24 hours, HYVE traded between a low of $ 0.00214499 and a high of $ 0.00257597, showing active market volatility. HYVE's all-time high price is $ 0.756865, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00159105.

In terms of short-term performance, HYVE has changed by +2.37% over the past hour, -1.54% over 24 hours, and -3.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyve (HYVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.20K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 224.46K Circulation Supply 76.27M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hyve is $ 171.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYVE is 76.27M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.46K.