HYPRA Price (HYP)
The live price of HYPRA (HYP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.32K USD. HYP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HYPRA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HYPRA price change within the day is +2.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HYP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HYP price information.
During today, the price change of HYPRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HYPRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HYPRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HYPRA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HYPRA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+2.59%
-26.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hypra is a new blockchain project that aims to revive the original vision of Ethereum as a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications. Hypra is based on a modified version of the Ethereum Go client, which is a fork of the official 1.11.6 release. This was the final release to support Proof-of-Work. Hypra is not just another Ethereum clone. It has several unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. Here are some of them: ETHashB3: Hypra uses a new Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm that replaces the hash functions with BLAKE3 This allowed for a natural progression of the chain from CPU mining to GPU mining, as well as improved security and performance. HYP: Hypra has its own native currency, HYP, which is used to pay for transactions and smart contracts on the network. HYP has a fixed supply schedule that starts with 4 HYP per block and gradually decreases to 1 HYP per block after 9 years. The total supply up to 9 years will be 124,438,360 HYP, plus block fees and uncle rewards. Compatibility: Hypra is fully compatible with the Ethereum protocol, which means that it can run any Ethereum smart contract or decentralized application (dapp) without any modification. Hypra also supports the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) token standard, which allows for interoperability with other blockchain platforms. Innovation: Hypra is not afraid to experiment with new ideas and features that can improve the user experience and functionality of the network. For example, Hypra has plans to move the reward model to a 2.1% inflation target in the future, which could provide more stability and sustainability for the network.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
