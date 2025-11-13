Hypr is a Web3-native platform where real-world businesses meet real investors through the power of blockchain, NFTs, and full transparency. At its core, Hypr unlocks access to vetted, revenue-generating ventures that were previously off-limits to everyday investors. Whether it's a thriving F&B franchise, a growing lifestyle brand, or an entertainment concept ready to scale, Hypr gives you the ability to invest and earn monthly profit shares as long as you hold the NFT.