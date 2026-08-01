HyperSwap Price Today

The live HyperSwap (SWAP) price today is $ 0.01592626, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01592626 per SWAP.

HyperSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,107,990, with a circulating supply of 69.57M SWAP. During the last 24 hours, SWAP traded between $ 0.01592533 (low) and $ 0.01637412 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158851, while the all-time low was $ 0.01231935.

In short-term performance, SWAP moved +0.00% in the last hour and +3.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 867.04.

HyperSwap (SWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Volume (24H) $ 867.04$ 867.04 $ 867.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 69.57M 69.57M 69.57M Total Supply 92,823,779.90761721 92,823,779.90761721 92,823,779.90761721

The current Market Cap of HyperSwap is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 867.04. The circulating supply of SWAP is 69.57M, with a total supply of 92823779.90761721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.