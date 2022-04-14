HyperSeed (HPR) Tokenomics
HyperSeed (HPR) Information
HyperSeed is a decentralized cloud storage platform that integrates blockchain technology with AI, providing a strong foundation for AI agent development and data storage.
The artificial intelligence drives higher performance and transforms data storage management by integrating storage and blockchain technology, delivering greater efficiency and enhanced reliability.
HyperSeed operates on trustless technology, guaranteeing service without centralized systems and eliminating risks from ISPs, data centers, and corporate entities that compromise customer privacy.
HyperSeed (HPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HyperSeed (HPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HyperSeed (HPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HyperSeed (HPR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HPR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HPR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HPR Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.