Hyperlane USD Coin Price Today

The live Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) price today is $ 0.999742, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999742 per HUSDC.

Hyperlane USD Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 388,722, with a circulating supply of 388.82K HUSDC. During the last 24 hours, HUSDC traded between $ 0.999576 (low) and $ 1.12 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.671749.

In short-term performance, HUSDC moved +0.00% in the last hour and -16.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.79K.

Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 388.72K$ 388.72K $ 388.72K Volume (24H) $ 7.79K$ 7.79K $ 7.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 388.72K$ 388.72K $ 388.72K Circulation Supply 388.82K 388.82K 388.82K Total Supply 388,822.984148 388,822.984148 388,822.984148

The current Market Cap of Hyperlane USD Coin is $ 388.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.79K. The circulating supply of HUSDC is 388.82K, with a total supply of 388822.984148. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 388.72K.