Hyperion Staked Aptos (STAPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.72 $ 3.72 $ 3.72 24H Low $ 4.07 $ 4.07 $ 4.07 24H High 24H Low $ 3.72$ 3.72 $ 3.72 24H High $ 4.07$ 4.07 $ 4.07 All Time High $ 6.5$ 6.5 $ 6.5 Lowest Price $ 3.29$ 3.29 $ 3.29 Price Change (1H) -0.89% Price Change (1D) -5.26% Price Change (7D) +0.57% Price Change (7D) +0.57%

Hyperion Staked Aptos (STAPT) real-time price is $3.74. Over the past 24 hours, STAPT traded between a low of $ 3.72 and a high of $ 4.07, showing active market volatility. STAPT's all-time high price is $ 6.5, while its all-time low price is $ 3.29.

In terms of short-term performance, STAPT has changed by -0.89% over the past hour, -5.26% over 24 hours, and +0.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperion Staked Aptos (STAPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.31M$ 1.31M $ 1.31M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.27M$ 83.27M $ 83.27M Circulation Supply 211.50K 211.50K 211.50K Total Supply 13,127,767.86206944 13,127,767.86206944 13,127,767.86206944

The current Market Cap of Hyperion Staked Aptos is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAPT is 211.50K, with a total supply of 13127767.86206944. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.27M.