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The live Hyperbet by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.HBET market cap is 53,166 USD. Track real-time HBET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Hyperbet by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.HBET market cap is 53,166 USD. Track real-time HBET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Hyperbet by Virtuals Logo

Hyperbet by Virtuals Price (HBET)

Unlisted

1 HBET to USD Live Price:

$0.0001047
$0.0001047$0.0001047
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:40:48 (UTC+8)

Hyperbet by Virtuals Price Today

The live Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HBET.

Hyperbet by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,166, with a circulating supply of 507.79M HBET. During the last 24 hours, HBET traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HBET moved -- in the last hour and +4.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99.

Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Market Information

$ 53.17K
$ 53.17K$ 53.17K

$ 1.99
$ 1.99$ 1.99

$ 104.70K
$ 104.70K$ 104.70K

507.79M
507.79M 507.79M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hyperbet by Virtuals is $ 53.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99. The circulating supply of HBET is 507.79M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.70K.

Hyperbet by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+4.22%

+4.22%

Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Hyperbet by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hyperbet by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hyperbet by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hyperbet by Virtuals to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-33.67%
60 Days$ 0-44.65%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Hyperbet by Virtuals

Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HBET in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hyperbet by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hyperbet by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HBET price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hyperbet by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET)

Hyperbet is a blockchain-based iGaming platform that provides users with access to casino-style games using digital assets. The platform is built on the Base network and enables deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrencies such as USDC, with an emphasis on fast transaction processing and simplified access through wallet connections rather than traditional account systems.

The platform integrates games from established providers, including slot and live casino formats, and facilitates gameplay through a combination of off-chain gaming infrastructure and on-chain payment rails. In addition to direct user participation, Hyperbet supports automated interactions via agents that can execute gameplay actions programmatically.

Hyperbet also includes activity-based reward mechanisms, such as leaderboards and incentive distributions, which are designed to track and reward user engagement. The project operates within a licensed framework through a third-party provider and focuses on combining existing iGaming services with blockchain-enabled payments and access.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Base EcosystemGambling (GambleFi)

About Hyperbet by Virtuals

What is Hyperbet by Virtuals's current price?

Hyperbet by Virtuals trades at £, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of HBET?

With a market cap of £39187.57556073060000, HBET is ranked #5687 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Hyperbet by Virtuals generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of HBET?

There are 507792303.9181191 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Hyperbet by Virtuals fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Hyperbet by Virtuals compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence HBET?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gambling (GambleFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does HBET behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyperbet by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:40:48 (UTC+8)

Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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