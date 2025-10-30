Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.063 $ 1.063 $ 1.063 24H Low $ 1.095 $ 1.095 $ 1.095 24H High 24H Low $ 1.063$ 1.063 $ 1.063 24H High $ 1.095$ 1.095 $ 1.095 All Time High $ 1.27$ 1.27 $ 1.27 Lowest Price $ 0.701228$ 0.701228 $ 0.701228 Price Change (1H) -0.07% Price Change (1D) -0.42% Price Change (7D) -0.10% Price Change (7D) -0.10%

Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) real-time price is $1.077. Over the past 24 hours, HBUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.063 and a high of $ 1.095, showing active market volatility. HBUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.27, while its all-time low price is $ 0.701228.

In terms of short-term performance, HBUSDT has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, -0.42% over 24 hours, and -0.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.25M$ 130.25M $ 130.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.25M$ 130.25M $ 130.25M Circulation Supply 120.91M 120.91M 120.91M Total Supply 120,911,241.9413517 120,911,241.9413517 120,911,241.9413517

The current Market Cap of Hyperbeat USDT is $ 130.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBUSDT is 120.91M, with a total supply of 120911241.9413517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.25M.