Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE (HBHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 46.59 $ 46.59 $ 46.59 24H Low $ 50.87 $ 50.87 $ 50.87 24H High 24H Low $ 46.59$ 46.59 $ 46.59 24H High $ 50.87$ 50.87 $ 50.87 All Time High $ 60.1$ 60.1 $ 60.1 Lowest Price $ 29.65$ 29.65 $ 29.65 Price Change (1H) +0.88% Price Change (1D) -2.93% Price Change (7D) +16.02% Price Change (7D) +16.02%

Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE (HBHYPE) real-time price is $47.94. Over the past 24 hours, HBHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.59 and a high of $ 50.87, showing active market volatility. HBHYPE's all-time high price is $ 60.1, while its all-time low price is $ 29.65.

In terms of short-term performance, HBHYPE has changed by +0.88% over the past hour, -2.93% over 24 hours, and +16.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE (HBHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.38M$ 42.38M $ 42.38M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.38M$ 42.38M $ 42.38M Circulation Supply 884.08K 884.08K 884.08K Total Supply 884,078.7952017752 884,078.7952017752 884,078.7952017752

The current Market Cap of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE is $ 42.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBHYPE is 884.08K, with a total supply of 884078.7952017752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.38M.