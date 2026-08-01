Hylo Staked SOL Price Today

The live Hylo Staked SOL (HYLOSOL) price today is $ 82.41, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYLOSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 82.41 per HYLOSOL.

Hylo Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,421,053, with a circulating supply of 175.00K HYLOSOL. During the last 24 hours, HYLOSOL traded between $ 80.51 (low) and $ 82.61 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 109,632, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HYLOSOL moved +0.04% in the last hour and +2.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.86K.

Hylo Staked SOL (HYLOSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.42M$ 14.42M $ 14.42M Volume (24H) $ 24.86K$ 24.86K $ 24.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.42M$ 14.42M $ 14.42M Circulation Supply 175.00K 175.00K 175.00K Total Supply 175,000.855870717 175,000.855870717 175,000.855870717

The current Market Cap of Hylo Staked SOL is $ 14.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.86K. The circulating supply of HYLOSOL is 175.00K, with a total supply of 175000.855870717. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.42M.