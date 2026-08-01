Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Today

The live Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) price today is $ 0.0311813, with a 4.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0311813 per XSOL.

Hylo Leveraged SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,552,589, with a circulating supply of 178.07M XSOL. During the last 24 hours, XSOL traded between $ 0.02921238 (low) and $ 0.03143034 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.01485653.

In short-term performance, XSOL moved -0.13% in the last hour and +9.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.57K.

Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.55M$ 5.55M $ 5.55M Volume (24H) $ 59.57K$ 59.57K $ 59.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.55M$ 5.55M $ 5.55M Circulation Supply 178.07M 178.07M 178.07M Total Supply 178,083,261.77664 178,083,261.77664 178,083,261.77664

The current Market Cap of Hylo Leveraged SOL is $ 5.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.57K. The circulating supply of XSOL is 178.07M, with a total supply of 178083261.77664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.55M.