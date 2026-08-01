HydraDAO Price Today

The live HydraDAO (HYDRA) price today is $ 0.02506396, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02506396 per HYDRA.

HydraDAO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 294,833, with a circulating supply of 11.77M HYDRA. During the last 24 hours, HYDRA traded between $ 0.0246584 (low) and $ 0.02543643 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.073215, while the all-time low was $ 0.01350254.

In short-term performance, HYDRA moved +0.11% in the last hour and +2.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 968.57.

HydraDAO (HYDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 294.83K$ 294.83K $ 294.83K Volume (24H) $ 968.57$ 968.57 $ 968.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 466.42K$ 466.42K $ 466.42K Circulation Supply 11.77M 11.77M 11.77M Total Supply 18,626,878.7894962 18,626,878.7894962 18,626,878.7894962

The current Market Cap of HydraDAO is $ 294.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 968.57. The circulating supply of HYDRA is 11.77M, with a total supply of 18626878.7894962. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 466.42K.