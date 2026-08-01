Hydra Price Today

The live Hydra (HYDRA) price today is $ 0.02618507, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02618507 per HYDRA.

Hydra currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 786,952, with a circulating supply of 30.05M HYDRA. During the last 24 hours, HYDRA traded between $ 0.02617591 (low) and $ 0.02647878 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 51.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.0203534.

In short-term performance, HYDRA moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 183.76.

Hydra (HYDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 786.95K$ 786.95K $ 786.95K Volume (24H) $ 183.76$ 183.76 $ 183.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 849.79K$ 849.79K $ 849.79K Circulation Supply 30.05M 30.05M 30.05M Total Supply 32,452,986.83364911 32,452,986.83364911 32,452,986.83364911

The current Market Cap of Hydra is $ 786.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 183.76. The circulating supply of HYDRA is 30.05M, with a total supply of 32452986.83364911. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 849.79K.